Popular Kids can Catch moved back to Joussard

Three generations of the Cunningham family of Joussard, enjoy a day of ice fishing at Kids Can Catch Feb. 16, 2019. Left-right, are Shanda Cunningham, Marley Cunningham, 6, Vincent Cunningham, grandfather Wayne Cunningham, and Boston Cunningham, 4.

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Coordinator,

Lesser Slave

Watershed Council.

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC] is hosting our 5th annual Kids Can Catch Ice Fishing Fun Day with the Joussard Community Association [JCA] in Joussard, on Feb. 20 from 1-5 p.m. with a JCA fireworks show to follow at 6 p.m.

The event was moved back to Joussard this year because of a lack of ice access at the Widewater location.

In Alberta, Family Day weekend is free fishing weekend, so there’s no licenses required! Join us at the Joussard Community Hall in Joussard to participate in the activities.

Never tried ice fishing before? This is the perfect opportunity to try ice fishing for the first time! We have equipment to sign out and we will have pre-drilled holes. Perfect for first time ice fishers and for families! If you have your own rods you would like to bring, you are more than welcome to bring your own gear. We ask that you please wear masks when inside the hall and follow social distancing protocols.

Attendees can expect activities all day in the hall and have hot chocolate provided by Big Lakes County FCSS. JCA will also be providing hotdogs, snacks, and refreshments for hungry anglers.

The ice fishing event starts at 1 p.m. in the Joussard Community Hall, where anglers can register and sign out equipment, followed by a brief ice safety meeting. Anglers are then free to fish for as long as they would like and move between the ice and the hall. The ice fishing will wind down at 5 p.m. and will be followed by a fireworks show from JCA. Please bring your own chairs and dress for the conditions. It is cold out on the ice, so be sure to bring layers.

Mission Hill will also be open for tobogganing so be sure to bring your toboggans!

Please keep in mind that event details are subject to change to accommodate current COVID-19 restrictions and weather conditions on the day of the event.

We hope to see you all in Joussard this Family Day weekend for our free Ice Fishing Fun Day!

Looking to help mentor first time anglers? The LSWC would love to hear from you! We are seeking volunteers and people with ice fishing shacks and tents that to help make this event a success! Please call Kate Lovsin at [email protected], [780] 523-9800 or direct message the LSWC on social media. We are always grateful for support!