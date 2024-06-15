Poriskys help beautify Pleasantview

The Porisky family of High Prairie donated several items to Pleasantview Lodge recently and celebrated the occasion on May 21. Included were 19 hanging flower baskets. Left-right are Mariah Herben, Ryan Herben, Payton Herben, Anne Porisky, Hayden Blizzard, holding son Traycer Blizzard, and Kensie Herben.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie will look more beautiful over summer with flowers and watering equipment donated by longtime residents.

Carson and Anne Porisky and family donated a side-by-side, mobile watering system, and 19 hanging baskets in the name of Shaw’s Point Resort that Carson Porisky opened in 1985.

Carson Porisky first donated a side-by-side in spring 2023 after he and Anne moved into the new enhanced apartments in November 2022.

Great-granddaughter Mariah Herben says the family wants to help make life more enjoyable for residents at Pleasantview.

“We want to help the lodge and residents keep their flowers flourishing and the courtyard and the greenhouse a beautiful place for residents and everyone who visits,” Herben says.

“We donated those items to make life better and more beautiful for residents at Pleasantview.

“It’s about giving back to the community.”

She says it’s an example of a simple thing that young people can do to support seniors.

“It helps remind younger generations that they, too, can be a part of helping seniors enjoy life more,” Herben says.

“It was good to have us grandchildren and great-grandchildren show that young people can make a difference in the lives of seniors.”

The Porisky family is joined by some of the Pleasantview family. Seated, left-right, are Anne Porisky and resident Theresa Dube. Standing, left-right, are Pleasantview general manager Linda Peterson, resident Heather Berg, Kensie Herben, holding son Traycer Blizzard, Ryan Herben, Payton Herben, Hayden Blizzard, resident Shyam Sherman, Mariah Herben, maintenance employee Cody Zahacy, Pleasantview activity co-ordinator Nicole Noble, and resident Rod Berg.