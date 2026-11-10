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Post-secondary options presented to Kinuso students

by | Nov 10, 2026 | News

Students at Kinuso School learned about post-secondary pathways and available supports during a Post Secondary Tradeshow on Oct. 22 with the Post Secondary Indigenous Recruitment Association of Alberta (PIRA.)

Danielle Lapatack, who represented MacEwan University at the school, says everyone attending on behalf of a post-secondary institution belonged to PIRA. According to Lapatack, the organization connects Indigenous recruiters and advisers who travel to communities that might not otherwise receive visits from colleges and universities.

Lapatack says she brings her own lived Indigenous experience to conversations with students. She believes that personal connection can help young people imagine themselves continuing their education.

“The most important thing is for students to see that post-secondary is possible,” Lapatack says.

She grew up in Saddle Lake and did not enter post-secondary education immediately after high school. Lapatack says that experience informs her efforts to explain the choices available to students and the steps they can take to pursue them.

Her goal is to ensure students understand not only which programs and institutions they may consider, but also how financial assistance and other support services can make further education more accessible. Lapatack says awareness of those resources can help students build a practical route toward their goals.

Kinuso School career coach Leann Sprowl says the gathering is not a regular annual event. Sprowl explained that the PIRA committee contacted her and that she then helped coordinate the visit.

“I hope students will engage and find opportunities,” Sprowl says.

She also wants students to leave with a clearer understanding of the assistance available to them. For Sprowl, sharing information about support is an important part of helping young people assess their next steps.

The visit brought recruiters and advisers directly to students who may have fewer opportunities to meet post-secondary representatives in their community. Lapatack says PIRA’s network helps institutions extend their reach while giving students a chance to ask questions and learn from people familiar with Indigenous experiences.

Through the coordinated visit, Kinuso students were able to consider educational options, hear about resources and connect with representatives prepared to help them navigate the transition beyond high school.

Sara Driedger
South Peace News

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