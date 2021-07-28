Posters tell story

An art exhibit featuring Canadian waterways was on full display at the Joussard Community Hall July 24. Over a dozen posters depicted a colourful and informative Canadian art exhibit drawn by Canadians, for Canadians. The Lesser Slave Watershed Council [LSWC] partnered with Waterlution to bring the display called Waterlution: Water Speaks Travelling Art Expedition. The exhibit provided an opportunity to showcase water related works of art that tell the story of water from various perspectives. Each story on each poster is about water and was inspired by an actual Canadian body of water or waterway.