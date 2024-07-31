Potential babysitters invited to participate in course Aug. 7

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Is your child interested in babysitting, but still has to complete the Babysitting Course?

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) will be providing the opportunity for them to get certified on Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The course will be delivered by St. John Ambulance and is a great way for teens to learn the ins and outs of babysitting and basic information to ensure they know what to do in an emergency when babysitting.

“It’s important for FCSS to provide the babysitting course to youth in the region, as babysitting is a job with significant responsibility,” says community programmer Nycailah Belsher.

“The babysitting course helps prospective babysitters learn the skills they need.”

Provided in the course is a workbook and also a certificate. Cost to complete the course is $40.

Please ensure your child packs a brown bag lunch, drinks and snacks for their time at the course.

If you would like to register your child, forms are available at the FCSS office at the Town of Falher administration building or phone them at (780) 837-2220. Registration must be complete by Aug. 7.

“The course will teach new babysitters the necessary skills to provide care to children,” says Belsher.

“Parents and caregivers will have increased confidence hiring a babysitter who has completed the babysitting course,” she concludes.