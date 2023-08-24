‘Potential’ the buzzword for Renegades, Outlaws

The High Prairie Outlaws and Renegades are preparing for the 2023 football season. Training camp started Aug. 14. Left-right, are assistant coach Nicolas Malherbe, Renegade players Ryker Amyotte and Taylor Copeland, Renegade head coach Tyler Bell, Outlaw head coach Dale Anderson, Outlaw players Trenton Waite-Radstaak and Matty Matula and assistant coach Sandy Laughlin.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie high school and minor football teams kick off the 2023 season in the coming days.

The Renegades open their high school season in the Mighty Peace Football League on Aug. 31 when they visit the perennial powerhouse St. Joseph Celtics in Grande Prairie. Up next, the Renegades host the Valleyview Hillside Cougars in their home opener on Sept. 8.

Bantam football hits the field when the High Prairie Outlaws host the Peace River Prospectors Sept. 9 at E.W. Pratt Field in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.

Renegades’ new head coach Tyler Bell says both teams have potential for strong seasons as most of the Renegades are returning.

“Our goals are for all players and the coaching staff to work hard to as a team to enjoy the sport of football and go all the way to the championship this season,” says Bell, who also assists new Outlaw head coach Dale Anderson.

“Both teams have a full roster and we continue to actively recruit more players.

“The more players we get, the better success our teams will have.”

Cody Herr returns as an assistant coach for both teams which also welcomes new assistant coaches Sandy Laughlin and Nicolas Malherbe.

The Renegades lost just four players who graduated.

Bell says the team has eight new players, some with previous football experience and a few new to the sport.

“Our number-one strength in our players is determination.

“All of these young men and women never quit no matter how hard the task is, how exhausted they are.

“All our players show up to practice tired and injured and push through any and all obstacles in their way.

“We, as a coaching staff, are extremely proud of the pure determination of our players.”

Players continue to get into game shape.

“We are constantly running drills in all aspects of the game to improve each player’s level of the game,” Bell says.

“Our running and passing games are top notch already from this preseason.”

The rosters for the Outlaws is much the same as last year except for two players who moved up to the Renegades.

Five new players are also joining the team.

“Our defensive and ground games are our strengths now,” Bell says.

“We are also focusing on our passing game and extensive tackling skills.”

More players are still welcome for both teams.

“We look forward to the 2023 season taking off and still encourage new players to come out and see what our teams do,” Bell says.

“Football is a great sport for friendships, discipline, athleticism, confidence, and providing tools to our youth as they grow into young adults and look at what their futures will have after they complete school.

“We have many contacts within the football world to provide opportunities to our players, especially as they start to think about post-secondary education and the work field.”