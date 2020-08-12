Power outages leave many in the dark

A map of the region from the Atco app shows how widespread power outages were after a severe storm Aug. 2.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Residents in communities across the Peace were left without power after a severe electrical storm on the long weekend.



Multiple power outages starting in the early hours of Monday Aug. 3 left short-handed crews scrambling as residents in Nampa, Reno, Weberville north of Peace River, Rocky Ridge Estates, Girouxville area, and more reported outages.



In Nampa the Village office was closed until power was returned, and the Weberville Water Coop asked their members to ration their water usage due to a power outage at the well.



Some residents used generators to keep their fridges and freezers running.



Others may be able to recoup their food losses through their home insurance.



In some places residents waited for two days or more for power to be restored.



Damages from lightning during the storm included downed lines, blown transformers and multiple other issues.