Several hundred people attended the sixth annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow May 7 at the Sports Palace. The event, which was cancelled the past two years by COVID-19 restrictions, was hosted by the High Prairie Aboriginal Inter-agency Committee and included dancing, vendors of authentic Indigenous crafts and food, a hand games tournament for students, and a graduation ceremony. The Peace River Powwow is the weekend of June 3-5 at the Peace River Agricultural Grounds.

The Grand Entry at the High Prairie Traditional Powwow on May 7 was colourful. Left-right, are Steven BigCharles, Merle Supernault, both of East Prairie, Kirby Chalifoux, of Driftpile, and Bert Bull, of Maskwacis.