Powwow honours Elders at J.B. Wood

Residents at J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie enjoyed a colourful presentation of Indigenous dancers and singers at a mini-powwow Sept. 7. “Honouring Our Elders” was the theme for the fourth annual mini-powwow. About 20 dancers from young children to seniors participated in the event, says Valerie Willier, Indigenous liaison for Alberta Health Services in High Prairie. The annual event was presented by Indigenous health programs, local AHS staff and community partners, she notes. “We have noticed that in the past four years that the residents of J.B. Wood and the general public have enjoyed the event,” Willier says. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 9 and postponed to Aug. 15 as both dates were rained out. As it turned out, it was fitting the powwow was held in September during the month-long Alberta Culture Days.

Elijah Desjarlais, 4, of High Prairie, dances in the Men’s and Boys’ Traditional Dance at the Honouring Our Elders Powwow at J.B. Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie Sept. 7. Residents at J.B. Wood, staff and guests enjoyed a colourful presentation of Indigenous dancers.

The Driftpile Singers beat the drums and sing for the dancers. Seated left-right, are Mikisiw Bellerose, J.R. Coleman, George Isadore and Willis Isadore.

Dancers of all ages participated in the Inter-Tribal Dance at the powwow – a special dance following the Grand Entry that welcomes everyone to join in and dance together in the arena circle, including those not wearing traditional regalia.

April Isadore, of Driftpile, left, and Belinda Willier, of Sucker Creek, dance in the Women’s Traditional Dance.

Virginia Auger, of High Prairie, participates in the Women’s Traditional Dance.

Blossom Isadore-Bellerose, 12, of Driftpile, participates in the Fancy Shawl Dance.

Kassiandra Hamelin, 18, of High Prairie, participates in the Fancy Shawl Dance.

Keenan Wells, of High Prairie, participates in the Men’s and Boys’ Traditional Dance.