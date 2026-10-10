PR Boating Association keeps recreation moving

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace River) – Felix Bergeron, president of the Peace River Boating Association, says the organization has supported boating and river recreation in the Peace River area since 2003.

Bergeron founded the association with a small group of others who saw a need for a club to maintain boat launches and organize the Gold Cup jet boat race.

Peace River was part of the World Championship Jet Boat Race in 1978, when the event first began. The founders wanted to bring racing back to the community and establish it as a recurring local event.

“It’s been going well,” Bergeron says.

“We haven’t missed a beat since 2003!”

The association also manages a property about 25 kilometres north of Peace River that is designated for boaters and other river users. Bergeron emphasizes the group is about more than racing: it helps look after boat launches and a gazebo used for recreation. Its activities include a poker rally and Paddle the Peace, a community paddle from the Shaftesbury Ferry to Peace River. Lunch is provided, and participants travel by kayak, canoe or raft, accompanied by several support boats.

Looking ahead, Bergeron hopes to secure federal funding to upgrade the north-end boat launch, which is federally owned. He adds the facility is usable but needs further improvements. He encourages community members and river users to write letters of support to their local MPs and MLAs.

“Our MLAs and our MPs are definitely listening to us,” he says.

“If we don’t tell them what we want, they don’t know.”

Bergeron invites people to follow the association’s Facebook page for updates or to ask questions.

The association holds an annual general meeting and welcomes ideas from the public.

“It’d be great to hear from everybody,” he says.

The next River Days will take place June 18-20, 2027.