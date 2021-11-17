PR celebrates National Indigenous Veterans Day

Peace River held National Indigenous Veterans Day celebrations Nov. 8 at the Treaty 8 Monument. The day started in 1994 in recognition of the sacrifice that Indigenous people made in order to serve Canada in the war. Indigenous people had to renounce their Indian status. This meant they could not return to their home on reserves when they returned because now, they were not Indigenous. Not only that, but they were denied the perks that other servicemen got such as GI Bill, land grants, service pensions and military benefits on the basis of being Indigenous. They were thought to be “wards of the federal state”. All photos courtesy of Photography by Lori.