PR Chamber ringing in Christmas

Santa Claus is coming to town, the old-fashioned way!

Last year, the Peace River Santa Claus Parade was cancelled due to COVID-19. Instead, in partnership with the Town of Peace River and the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce, Santa Claus toured town in a fire truck.

This year, the parade is returning to its tradition format. Peace Country residents will be able to get a spot and view the parade, along the parade route to take in the sights and sounds of the creative floats.

This year’s theme is ‘Merrier Together’.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. The route will be from Centennial parking lot down Main Street, around the Riverdrive Mall, and then turn right onto 99th Ave., and back to centennial parking lot.

“We’re all excited about it,” says Ramona Thoma, chamber executive director.

“Bringing that excitement back to Peace River, I think it’s a big deal and that excitement will brighten it up for the residents.”

Thomas urges parade attendees to “warm/sweeten it up drop by MNP hot chocolate booth or drop into any of the coffee shops or restaurants.”

Parade participants and spectators are asked to follow the mandated provincial pandemic protocols, must maintain two metres distancing between households or two close contacts for those living alone.

Road Closures will be in effect at 4 p.m. for about two hours. Police and security personnel will be controlling traffic, including exiting parking lots, and are asking people to be cautious and listen to their instructions.

There are several prizes offered for parade contestants. Called Santa’s Choice Award, prizes will be presented for Brilliantly Big Float, Spectacular Small Float, “Get Loud & Proud” Float, and Magical Winter Wonderland Float.

Please refrain from tossing candy. Float participants may walk beside their float and hand out candy.

The chamber extends thanks to its Santa Claus, Duncan MacIntyre; as well as parade marshal Orren Ford, Town of Peace River public works department, the chamber board of directors, and Belle event rentals for its donation of decorations for the chamber float, and Zip Comm Communications for its donation of radio communication equipment.

Parade part of package

The parade is not the only event going on in Peace River. Other events Nov. 26-27 include The Black Friday sale, Passport to Christmas, Town of Peace River’s Light Up the Park, Moonlight Madness, and Shop Local Saturday.

Shop local and get a chance to win during the sales on Moonlight Madness and Shop Local Saturday. Businesses participating in the shop local initiative Passport to Christmas, will double stamp your passports for purchases.

The Passport Early Bird draw is Nov. 29, live on River Country FM.

Peace Country Shop Local and Save, businesses participating, and sales will be posted on the chamber Facebook page Nov. 24.

The Town of Peace River’s Light up the Park occurs at 7 p.m. at Riverfront Park.