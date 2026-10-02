PR Library launching Junk Journalism for teens

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace Rier) – Young artists will have a new place to experiment and create when the Peace River Municipal Library launches its Junk Journalling program on Oct. 3.

The program is open to youth 12-19 years and will meet on the first Saturday of every month from 2:30-4 p.m. Registration is available through the library’s website https://prmlibrary.ab.ca/Events.

Library program co-ordinator Anette Eddy says Junk Journalling is a new offering this year and can mean different things to different people. The sessions are designed to give participants room to explore a variety of art styles and creative prompts while developing work that reflects their own interests.

The first session will invite participants to sketch original characters in a Tim Burton inspired style. Rather than copying an existing character, youth will be encouraged to use the prompt as a starting point for their own designs and ideas. Following the featured activity is not required.

Eddy says participants are welcome simply to spend time in the space and make art of their choosing.

The library will have a wide range of supplies available for the sessions. Eddy says organizers may also introduce participants to other artistic styles in future meetings, giving the monthly group opportunities to try different approaches and find forms of expression that appeal to them. Each meeting will centre on a prompt or style that participants can explore, adapt or set aside.

Eddy says the program is intended to accommodate different kinds of participants. Some may arrive wanting to learn from the monthly theme, while others may prefer to use the available supplies for an unrelated idea. No matter which approach they choose, they can take part without being required to produce the same kind of artwork as everyone else.

The first Junk Journalling meeting runs Oct. 3 from 2:30-4 p.m. The group will then continue in the same time slot on the first Saturday of each month.