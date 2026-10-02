PR Minor Hockey offering parent concussion courses

Sara Driedger

South Peace News

(Peace River) – Peace River Minor Hockey Association is offering a free concussion course for parents Oct. 7, giving families practical information about recognizing an injury and supporting a child’s recovery.

The drop-in session will be held in the multipurpose room at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River.

The course will be led by Jonathan Marshall, a Doctor of Chiropractic at Valley Chiropractic in Peace River. A separate course for coaches has already taken place.

Marshall says this is his first time presenting a concussion clinic for parents and coaches. While the sessions cover similar topics, he says the perspective changes according to the audience, with the parent course emphasizing what families may observe and do at home.

The course will explain what a concussion is and how it can happen, common signs and symptoms, and what to do when a parent suspects a child has been injured. It will also cover recovery and return-to-play basics, ways parents can support a child during recovery, and why trying to tough out symptoms is not the answer.

Marshall says his goal is to dispel misunderstandings about concussions, including their possible short- and long-term effects and what a realistic return-to-play timeline can look like.

Hockey Canada has guidelines intended to protect young players, he added. His central message to parents is not to rush a child back into play. Unlike an injury that may be plainly visible, a concussion can be harder to fully gauge. Symptoms can ebb and flow, making it important to work through the recovery process rather than using a brief improvement as a reason to return immediately.

Marshall says concussions can be difficult to prevent entirely. The larger challenge is improving screening and identification. One of the most important measures is helping coaches recognize possible symptoms and remove a child from the ice when there is concern about an injury.

The presentation is expected to run about 30 to 45 minutes. Marshall says it will provide an overview of concussions and outline steps families can take at home. He stressed that healing follows a process and timeline that cannot be rushed.

Marshall says he saw a need for additional concussion education in the community and believed he could help. The Oct. 7 session is open to any parent, free of charge, on a drop-in basis at the Baytex Energy Centre.