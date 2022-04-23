PR resident facing drug, weapons charges

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace River resident faces 21 criminal charges after being stopped by RCMP north of Falher and found to be in possession of several serious weapons and illegal drugs.

McLennan RCMP initiated the traffic stop April 10 at around 9 p.m., says Cpl. Gina Slaney, Media Relations Officer, Alberta Southern Alberta District.

She adds the officer formulated grounds to arrest the driver and enter into a drug trafficking investigation. After obtaining a warrant the vehicle was searched.

Substances believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, a stolen shotgun altered to make it a prohibited weapon, a .22-calibre firearm also altered to make it a prohibited weapon, assorted ammunition, replica handguns, a switchblade knife, taser, and various other weapons and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Carmen Lamouche, 39, faces several charges, the most serious being possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, possession of prohibited weapons, multiple firearms related charges, and breach of release conditions.

Lamouche was remanded in custody and appeared in Falher provincial court April 13 to enter pleas to charges.

McLennan RCMP acting detachment commander Cpl. Allan Paterson thanks the public for their help in making the arrest.

“Thanks to the support of the Smoky River community, working in collaboration with the McLennan RCMP detachment, we are able to make safer communities from which we all benefit,” he says.