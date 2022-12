Peace River’s biggest Santa Claus Parade (Annual Holiday Parade) in history was held Nov. 25 with many colourful entries participating. Reports are it was the best ever! Winners in the Santa’s Choice Awards were as follows: Brilliantly Big Float – Petluk Farms; Spectacular Small Float – Whirlwind Acres (dog sleds); Get Loud and Proud Float – Avenge; Red, White and Wonderful Float (Winter Wonderland Float) – The Beauty Bar and Company. Photos courtesy of Photos by Lori of Peace River.

Avenge was the winner of Get Loud and Proud in the parade! There were many entries in the parade worthy of awards consideration. As hosts of the parade, the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce decorated a float! Beauty Bar and Company of Peace River won the award for Winter Wonderland – and rightly so! The Muzyka (Ukrainian) Dancers from Peace River greeted parade-watchers in more than one language in their colourful entry! Ruel Concrete was very creative in its entry. Note Santa sliding down the chute! Whirlwind Acres was the winner of the Spectacular Small Float category. Never too cold for these dogs! Peace River Municipal Library and Art Gallery staff promoted their services during the parade. And extended a “Merry Christmas!” to everyone!