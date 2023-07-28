Prairie River Gas celebrates 50th

PR Gas chairman Doris Duchesneau gave a speech, thanking and recognizing past staff, board directors and founders of the organization.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Prairie River Gas Co-op celebrated its 50th anniversary with a barbecue lunch July 14 at its office and maintenance yard in High Prairie.

Hundreds attended the barbecue in the late morning and early afternoon. Staff and board members served the lunch. Plenty of giveaways also greeted visitors.

PR Gas chairman Doris Duchesneau gave the only speech, thanking and recognizing past staff, board directors and founders of the organization. A short history was also provided.

Prairie River Gas was incorporated Dec. 18, 1973. Original members signing the Memorandum of Association included Walter Chress, Wes Colton, Vern Cox, Rudolf Lubeseder, Bruce Marquardt, Elmer McDermott, Edmo Peyre, Mike Redlak, Arthur Smith, and Lloyd Willsey.

“Over the past 50 years there have been 38 dedicated individuals who have generously served as board members,” Duchesneau noted.

“There will be a memorial plaque located in our lobby acknowledging all,” she added.

Current board members include chair Duchesneau, vice-chair James Keay, secretary-treasurer Fern Ochran, and directors Randy Backs, Doug Meneice, Diane Perry, and Steven Pratt.

Duchesneau also recognized staff: manager Darryl Gill, assistant manager Kerri Strebchuk, field supervisor Marcus Sheane, billing clerk Jodi Ouderkirk, construction co-ordinator Zoe Kemp, Safety and Loss Management System and Safety Co-ordinator Rhanda Jaeger, receptionist Kristie Rich, servicemen Stephen Caudron, Bradyn Callio and Connor Kemp, and summer students Sam Janzen and Shaun Strebchuk.

Prairie River Gas Co-op has 2,263 natural gas services, 1,285 members, and just over 1,782 km of pipe in the ground. In 2022, the sold over 540,000 gigajoules of natural gas to an area within a 60-km radius of High Prairie.

The company moved to its current location in 2016, which was purchased from Grant Energy Maintenance and was previously the Government of Alberta Highways yard.

“Our previous location (on the High Prairie Resource Road) was purchased around 1979 and was home for 37 years,” said Duchesneau. “The first office was where the Fountain Tire shop is now and was an ATOC trailer with no water or washroom!”

She noted the first employee was Larry (Laurence) Grandahl – also the only employee at the time. When he required a leave of absence, Susan Nielsen was hired as secretary.

A few other dignitaries also attending the barbecue were Ed Tollefson, director of Federation of Alberta Gas Co-ops Ltd. He also serves as the zone representative and is chairman of the neighbouring East Smoky Gas Co-op. Councillor Donna Deynaka represented the Town of High Prairie and deputy reeve Jim Zabolotniuk from Big Lakes County.

Prairie River Gas staff and directors prepare hamburgers and hotdogs. From front to back are manager Darryl Gill, serviceman Bradyn Callio, director Randy Backs and director Steven Pratt.

Service with a smile! Prairie River Gas assistant manager Kerri Strebchuk, left, and receptionist Kristie Rich give hamburger and hotdog buns to hungry guests.

Prairie River Gas director Diane Perry gives a hat to Theresa Smith.