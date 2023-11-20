Prairie River Junior High salutes our veterans

Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with an assembly Nov. 9 with the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion. Several videos about veterans, wars and Remembrance Day were shown. Videos included Remembrance Moments: Canada’s Indigenous Veterans. A list of veterans in the High Prairie region was also presented for students to reflect. The popular poem In Flanders Fields was read and students learned about Canada’s participation in wars around the world.

Grade 8 students Jaxin Halverson, left, and Ellianna Killoran, were the masters of ceremonies for the Remembrance Day school assembly.