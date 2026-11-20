Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony Nov. 5. The ceremony included the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Left-right are High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett, Legion Chaplain Pat Duffin and Cadet members LAC Amelia Kemp, Cadet Lillian Ehrler and F/Sgt Faith Bruneau. Several videos about Veterans, wars and Remembrance Day were shown. A list of Veterans in the High Prairie region was also presented for students to reflect. The popular poem In Flanders Fields was read and students learned about Canada’s service in wars around the world. PRJH teacher Brad Corless also shared stories of his grandfather who served in war. He also presented the role of Indigenouos people in wars.