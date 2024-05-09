Prairie River Junior High wins 2 medals at badminton zones

Prairie River Raiders in High Prairie, won medals at the Alberta Northwest Zone junior high school badminton final tournament. Left-right, are Holter Lefthand, Tyra Shantz, Lexi Flett and Georgia Haas.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two badminton double teams from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie finished in the top three at the Alberta Northwest Zone junior high badminton finals tournament April 26-27 in High Prairie.

Lexi Flett and Georgia Haas finished second to win silver in junior girls’ doubles.

Tyra Shantz and Holter Lefthand placed third for bronze in intermediate mixed doubles.

A total of 230 players from 45 schools competed in the tournament held in High Prairie with games at Prairie River, E.W. Pratt High School, St. Andrew’s School and High Prairie Elementary School.

No provincial championships are held for junior high badminton.