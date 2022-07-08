Prairie River recognizes top athletes July 8, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie honoured its top female and male athletes at an awards ceremony June 23. Left-right, are Brooke Keay, who won the Top Female Athlete Award, and Dreaden Richards and Taylor Copeland, who each won the Top Male Athlete Award. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You HP NLC grand opening Aug. 16 St. Andrew’s class celebrates 2022 commencement Busy ‘bees’ raise money for HPE activities Northern Trek aids fallen firefighters