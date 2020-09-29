Prairie River welcomes 2 new teachers

Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie has two new teachers on staff. Standing left-right, are Jaime Erasmus-Perley and Kim Elliott.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two new teachers have joined the staff of Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.



However, both are not new to High Prairie School Division.



Kim Elliott teaches Math, Science, and Health, mostly to Grade 8 students.



She comes from E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie where she taught for the last two years. There, she taught Cosmetology, Science, Math, Biology and Career and Life Management [CALM].



Jaime Erasmus- Perley returns to PRJH to teach Language Arts in Grades 8 and 9 and option classes.



Previously, she first taught at Prairie River in March 2006.



Erasmus-Perley worked for Alberta Education in the First Nations, Metis and Inuit branch in Edmonton the past two years.



She was involved in drafting Indigenous content in the curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 9.