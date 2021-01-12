Pratt art includes Christmas flavour

Taylor Oliver-Guerin’s pencil shoe study demonstrates how the art of an Art 20 student in Grade 11 can take us into another world of glitter and glamour.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School added some more Christmas cheer as classes online for the week of Dec. 14-18 during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Clearly, the spirit, colour and cheer of Christmas was not lost doing art classes online,” art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Art students receive art lessons through Google Classroom. Shoe studies, Metis dot painting, pop art studies and clay visited the Internet with Christmas spirit whether the project was directly related to Christmas or not.