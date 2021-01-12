Pratt art includes Christmas flavour

Taylor Oliver-Guerin’s pencil shoe study demonstrates how the art of an Art 20 student in Grade 11 can take us into another world of glitter and glamour.

Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School added some more Christmas cheer as classes online for the week of Dec. 14-18 during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Clearly, the spirit, colour and cheer of Christmas was not lost doing art classes online,” art teacher Rhonda Lund says. Art students receive art lessons through Google Classroom. Shoe studies, Metis dot painting, pop art studies and clay visited the Internet with Christmas spirit whether the project was directly related to Christmas or not.

  • Ayla Giroux, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, offers more sunlight just in time for the winter solstice [in December] in her water colour study of Alex Janvier.
  • Keira Allan, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, shows a mixed-media shoe study complete with a funky setting. It is anything but boring!
  • Delany Lauck, an Art 30 student in Grade 12, leads us away from our present restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic towards a splendid sunset, where the grass is greener, in her water colour Alex Janvier study.
  • Taylor Oliver-Guerin, an Art 20 student in Grade 11, creates an “Andy Warhol’s Christmas project” that confirms his message that even mass production can involve creativity, in this delightful mixed media artwork.
  • Kensie Herben, an Art 10 student in Grade 12, creates the Andy Warhol theme of mass media in art, using felt markers that encourage us to not take those Christmas decorations too lightly.
  • Bjork Vink-Halldorson, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, created a sparkling Metis dot acrylic painting that’s competition for all those lovely Christmas lights.

