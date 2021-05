Airyana Bohning-Lukan, an Art 10 student in Grade 10, does a charming felt marker study of Kenojuak Ashevac in the classic Inuit style.

Art students of High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School show their commitment despite obstacles of school during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Art students have experienced the challenges of on-line learning and quarantining in hard times and good times,” Art teacher Rhonda Lund says. “Having adapted readily to this new environment, EWP Art students prove that creativity is never a disadvantage.” Art work from E.W. Pratt has been featured since May 2020.