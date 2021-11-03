Pratt Art students explore horizons November 3, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Taylor Cunningham, a Grade 10 photography student, plays with slow shutter speed and a flashlight in a dark room to acquire dramatic lighting on her spooky subject.Peyton Ferguson, using pen and ink and equipped with extraordinary skill, proves that an Art 20 student in Grade 12 can mesmerize the viewer in a world of fantasy.Nikisha Lamouche, an Art 20 student in Grade 12, created a series of three pencil portrait studies [only one shown here], each exemplifying a different expression and point of view in these sensitively portrayed drawings.Art students at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie show off their talent for drawing and design while Photography students shed some light on spooky settings for Halloween. “Art students continue to explore the elements of art like line and colour with crayon and felt markers while Photography students study the element of light with manipulation of shutter speed,” teacher Rhonda Lund says. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You McGregor elected to chair HPSD board HPE welcomes new kindergarten teacher Pioneers prepare for playoffs Northland awards long-service, retirees