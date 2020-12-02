Pratt artists celebrate Métis Week

Taylor Oliver-Guerin, an Art 20, Grade 11 student, had until Nov. 27 to meet the High Prairie Legion’s Remembrance Day poster deadline. It was time well spent on this ambitious, pencil crayon drawing.

Last week, Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continued portrait studies. They also celebrated Métis Week, through the study of renowned Métis artist, Christi Belcourt. Her paintings, as well as, the student artworks, are inspired by Métis beadwork. Students featured are in Rhonda Lund’s Art classes.