Pratt artists celebrate Métis Week

Taylor Oliver-Guerin, an Art 20, Grade 11 student, had until Nov. 27 to meet the High Prairie Legion’s Remembrance Day poster deadline. It was time well spent on this ambitious, pencil crayon drawing.
Last week, Art students at High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School continued portrait studies. They also celebrated Métis Week, through the study of renowned Métis artist, Christi Belcourt. Her paintings, as well as, the student artworks, are inspired by Métis beadwork. Students featured are in Rhonda Lund’s Art classes.
We don’t want Keira Allan’s butterfly to flutter by because this acrylic, Métis Dot Art painting, completed by this Grade 11, Art 20 student, is just too lovely to miss. The detail and colour is mixed very well for a pleasing result. Bethany Cunningham of Art 10, Grade 10, is giving us spring fever with her acrylic, Métis Art painting…and it isn’t even December yet! Jenna Koppang uses her Grade 10, Art 10 skills to cure us of winter doldrums. If this acrylic, Métis Art painting doesn’t cheer us up, nothing will! Gracie Anderson of Grade 11, Art 20 explains how, if her acrylic, Métis Art study could speak, it would be saying, “Wow!” Amber Brown of Grade 12, Art 30 is giving us the power to read minds [visually that is], in these highly creative, mixed media portrait studies. Alexandra Aldrich was noticed to be doing a pencil, horse portrait at about the same time students were to be doing people portraits. Can you blame the Art teacher, of this Grade 11, Art 20 student, for not reproaching her?