High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School hosted an open house and barbecue May 26 to celebrate the end of the school year. Classrooms were open where student work was on display. Parents, students and other visitors were also able to meet the teachers.

Student art was showcased in the art gallery in the art room. Left-right, are Kevin Bruneau, Grade 11, mother Laura Kemp, and Amelia Kemp, Grade 3. Part of the open house was under the microscope in the Science room. Left-right, Elijah Supernault, Grade 10, and Ingrid Mindel, Grade 9. Foods students baked and served plenty of delicious goodies. Left-right, are Jill Boerchers, Grade, 11, Lashand Gauchier, Grade 11, and Anna Norbert, Grade 11. Pratt educational assistants, Galen Sheppard, left, and Irene Roy barbecued plenty of hotdogs and hamburgers for visitors.