Pratt graduates on parade June 19

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The 2021 graduating class at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie will be on parade June 19.



“Everyone is welcome to watch the parade,” says graduating student Daisy Porisky.



“We are going on parade to celebrate our hard work and dedication to school all these years, especially through the COVID years.”



Switching learning environments constantly was a very hard challenge that every graduate had to face, she says.



“We are all very relieved and proud that we have made it this far and this is our way to celebrate what we have accomplished,” Porisky says.



The parade starts at 4 p.m. at High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds. From there, the graduates will proceed along the parade route as follows.

-South on 48 Street.

-West on 58 Avenue.

-South on 50 Street past E.W. Pratt School.

-East on 55 Avenue past Pleasantview Lodge.

-Township Road 744 past High Prairie Health Complex around to Peavine Inn.

-North on 40 Street towards High Prairie School Division office.

The official route may be subject to change and will be confirmed on Facebook @chargers2021.



“Graduates will all be formally dressed up on their decorated floats with nothing but waves and smiles to give,” Porisky says.



“We 42 grads have had a rough but amazing year that we will never forget.



“COVID-19 has taught the E.W Pratt graduation class of 2021 so many important things in life.”



Graduates appreciate support from teachers, family and community.



“We’ve had amazing teachers that were very flexible with the different learning environments and we can’t thank them enough,” Porisky says.



“We are all very grateful for everyone who has helped us make it to graduation.”



Students also thank the many sponsors for the graduation celebration.



For the parade, people are advised to extra cautious seating around J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre and Pleasantview Lodge as the residents will be out watching.



People are also requested to maintain social distancing around other families and encouraged to wear face masks.