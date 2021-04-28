Preliminary inquiry set for 2022

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young Atikameg man charged with manslaughter will have a two-day preliminary inquiry in March 2022.



Darcy Lane Joseph Weesemat appeared in Slave Lake provincial court April 14 when the preliminary inquiry was set for March 3-4, 2022 in High Prairie provincial court.



He has elected to go to trial in Court of Queen’s Bench in Peace River with judge alone.



However, no date has been set.



Weesement remains in custody.



He was charged in connection with the death of Christopher Lyle Cunningham, 35, of High Prairie on Oct. 20, 2019.



Weesemat was charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



The body of Cunningham was found on a road in Atikameg on October 20, 2019 at 7 a.m.



An autopsy on Oct. 22, 2019 found the death of Cunningham was a homicide.



No other details about the manner of the death were released by police.