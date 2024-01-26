Preliminary inquiry set for alleged murder suspect

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A preliminary inquiry has been set for a Whitefish Lake man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman in Atikameg last April.

An inquiry for Tristan Patrick Kayne Grey was scheduled for Sept. 3-6 in High Prairie when the matter returned to High Prairie Court of Justice on Jan. 15.

Dates were suggested by Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne and confirmed by Justice S.P. Hinkley.

At a previous appearance on the matter Sept. 25, Justice Hinkley said the inquiry could take up to five days.

Grey was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Beatrice Laboucan, 56, at an Atikameg home April 27.

Grey was 31 at the time he was charged and remains in custody in the Edmonton Remand Centre.