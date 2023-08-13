Premier issues order to increase supports for addictions

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, has issued a mandate letter to Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams, who also serves as Peace River MLA.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Peace River MLA Dan Williams is committed to several priorities the premier has given him as the minister of mental health and addiction.

Williams has been directed by Premier Danielle Smith in her mandate letter to increase supports for people suffering from addictions, says a news release dated Aug. 2.

“Our government will not stand by as families and communities are torn apart by addiction,” says Williams, who became minister on June 9.

“We are committed to compassionately provide recovery supports and mental healthcare for those suffering from these challenges and I am grateful to accept the responsibility to implement our plan.”

Smith outlines her expectation for implementing the “Alberta Model”, which is designed to support those pursuing recovery from the deadly disease of addiction.

Williams has been directed to:

-Increase support for addiction and mental health prevention by expanding resiliency education in schools.

-Provide an annual investment of at least $5 million with First Nations and Metis school communities to amplify the voice of youth and create opportunities for educators, Elders, parents, coaches and other citizens to develop their own strategies to enhance student wellness.

-Build and open at least 11 new recovery communities in key locations throughout the province working collaboratively with First Nations and Metis communities and the ministry of infrastructure.

-Develop at least five new 75-plus-bed mental wellness centres for short- and long-term treatment and recovery.

-Work collaboratively with community and government partners to develop compassionate intervention legislation, supporting facilities and legal processes to save the lives of those who are in danger to themselves or others.

-Expand integrated school support programs to an additional 22 high-needs schools through an investment of at least $5.4 million this year.

-Expand services of Counselling Alberta to provide same-day no-wait list, accessible and affordable counselling sessions for all Albertans by investing at least $4 million a year.

-As lead, working in partnership with partners with Indigenous Affairs Minister Rick Wilson to support Indigenous peoples by strengthening a comprehensive continuum of mental health and addiction services, to ensure services are not disrupted by jurisdictional disputes.

-As lead and in collaboration with Education Minister Demetrius Nicolaides and Children amd Family Services Minister Searle Turton, expand access to young people struggling with severe mental illness with at least four new youth mental wellness centres to provide inpatient mental health and addiction treatment.

It should include expanding prevention and early intervention mental health supports for children and youth that are integrated within schools and communities.

Williams was further directed to:

-As lead, to continue to develop a recovery-oriented system of care for mental health and addiction in partnership with other government departments that support the mental health and addiction needs of Albertans to ensure consistency across the Government of Alberta.

-Work with stakeholders to help Albertan improve their mental wellness while creating healthy and vibrant communities.

-Work with Alberta Health Services to establish a dedicated provincial Mental Health and Addiction operations division and governance structure within AHS.

-Work in collaboration with Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, who is the lead, ensure that police services have the tools needed to support the wellness and recovery of Albertans whey the focus on keeping communities safe.

-Work with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, who is the lead, to ensure recovery from mental health and addiction and increasing the recovery capital of Albertans is a guiding policy in the modernization of Alberta’s primary healthcare system.