Premier Kenney tests negative after HL meeting

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, left, visited High Level Nov. 9 to meet with council. Worries Kenney may have contacted COVID-19 were later abated after testing proved negative. Also in the photo is High Level Mayor Crystal McAteer. Photo courtesy of the Town of High Level.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

High Level Mayor Crystal Mcateer says her council “got the call” that Premier Jason Kenney has tested negative for COVID-19.



It was a relief to council, after reports surfaced Kenney was in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19 during a tour through the region Nov. 9.



Kenney met with High Level’s mayor and council for lunch that day. Peace River MLA Dan Williams also attended.



Kenney travelled through Fort Vermilion, High Level, La Crete and Paddle Prairie Nov. 8-10 on a tour of the northwestern part of the province that included a meeting with Indigenous chiefs.



Kenney was heavily criticized for appearing in photos at a Rotary Club event in Grande Prairie Nov. 7 without a mask, where he was also accompanied by Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in October after an event that Kenney also attended.



Grande Prairie has a mandatory mask mandate triggered by case numbers and went into effect on Oct. 26.



Kenney’s first isolation due to his potential exposure to the virus ended Oct. 29.



He announced during a news conference Nov. 12 he had came into contact with someone with COVID Nov. 9 and was entering isolation for the second time in a month, this time until Nov. 23.



McAteer says the call came to let her and council know of the negative test that evening.



MLA Dan Williams does not appear to be self-isolating. He visited Norbord in High Level Nov. 12.