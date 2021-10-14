Premier says he’s working on physician shortage

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has responded to a letter from Big Lakes County council concerned about the lack of physicians in the region.

“The Government of Alberta is committed to ensuring that communities like yours receive the quality health care they need and deserve,” Kenney writes in a letter included in the agenda package at the regular council meeting Sept. 22.

“As part of this commitment, we support attraction and retention initiatives to improve residents’ access to physicians and other medical professionals,” Kenney writes.

At its regular meeting Aug. 11, council approved a motion to send a letter to Alberta Health Services president Dr. Verna Yiu to ensure a full complement of physicians in High Prairie.

Letters were also sent to Kenney, Tyler Shandro [health minister in August] and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn.

Kenney notes in his letter that Shandro has been leading much of the work and asked the health minister to respond in more detail.

However, Shandro was shifted out of the health portfolio Sept. 21 by Kenney, who named Jason Copping the new health minister.

Big Lakes Reeve Ken Matthews says Kenney doesn’t say much in the letter.

“He says he’s always working on these issues.”

The reeve adds it could take longer to get answers after the minor provincial cabinet shuffle.

“We’ll have to start all over again with a new health minister,” he says.

But the challenge doesn’t lie with only one health partner, he says.

“The problem solely isn’t with AHS,” Matthews says.

“It’s also the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons.”

At its regular meeting Sept. 8, council directed administration to send a letter to the Alberta College of Physicians and Surgeons to speed up the process to allow foreign physicians to work in Alberta.

Letters were also sent to Shandro and Yiu.

Matthews says that would help potential physicians to start work at the High Prairie Health Complex without lengthy delays.