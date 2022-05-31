The Peace River School Division board of trustees is recognizing the importance of having the Treaty 8 flag and the Metis flag in the central office boardroom.
The board believes the flags represent a symbol of their commitment to the process of Truth and Reconciliation.
Plans are underway to contact Treaty 8 and Metis communities inviting them to help the board plan how to best welcome both flags into the boardroom.
Presence of flags important
