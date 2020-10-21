Priorities suggested for High Prairie BSN

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several issues and priorities were suggested to relaunch the High Prairie and Area Business Support Network.



A planning session Oct. 8 drew about 13 people, including businesses, councillors and staff from the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County.



Plans are being facilitated by Josh Friesen, executive director of Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake and Deanna Basarab, work- force consultant for Alberta Labour and Immigration, based in High Prairie.



“Everyone in attendance showed interest to further develop the idea of a BSN in the High Prairie region,” Friesen says.



“We hope the businesses of High Prairie will take the lead so we can assist in ways valuable to them.”



Community Futures is only a catalyst and facilitator, not a leader for the BSN, he adds.



“A myriad of topics came forward at the meeting,” Friesen says.



Topics suggested were:

-Local shopping;

-Out-of-town shopping “leakage” studies;

-Attracting industry;

-Labour challenges and shortages;

-Retail diversification;

-Affordable housing and rent;

-Access to broadband Internet;

-Tourism partnerships and collaboration;

-Online presence;

-Indigenous partnerships;

-Customer service training;

-Health care.

“As the group is still organizing itself, there are no set dates for meetings, the group is coming together whenever it best suits the majority,” Friesen says.