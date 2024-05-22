Program invites Peace River businesses to spruce up buildings

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River businesses can now apply for business grants in the second intake of the program, accepting applications until May 29.

The program offers two separate grants including Business Revitalization Grant and Tourism Enhancement Grant. The program is meant to encourage reinvestment in buildings and property throughout the town and to develop and expand tourism-based products and services.

“As part of the Town’s commitment to supporting business development and investments that created jobs, stimulate the local economy and expand a diversified tax base, the Business Grants Program was established to provide financial assistance through grants designed to stimulate business development, building activity and continued local employment,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

Eligible expenses in the Business Revitalization Grant include direct labour costs, design, architectural or engineering fees, contractor fees, rent of tools and equipment, project materials and supplies, and shipping and freight.

Tourism Enhancement Grant eligible improvement expenses include funds to offset startup or expansion costs that include advertisement, application fees, capital items, labour, and other related costs.

“Many businesses have used the grant to update the outside appearance of their buildings, including refreshing the paint to refresh the appearance and attractiveness of their buildings,” says Manzer.

“Many business owners have always had planters with fresh flowers throughout the summer season and the business grants provide an opportunity for some to do more with their buildings than they might have done without the grant funding.”

Business Revitalization Grant applicants can apply for a minimum of $2,500 and a maximum of $25,000, and Tourism Enhancement Grant applicants can apply for a minimum of $2,000 and a maximum of $5,000.

“With the continued update in the number of applications, this is certainly one program that the town council will consider during its annual budget deliberations,” explains Manzer.

“Businesses that are looking for more customers and some help in either attracting the customers with new programs that are tourism related or want to refresh the exterior of their building to attract customers to walk in should apply. It provides some financial help and has fairly board eligibility requirements so all types of Peace River businesses can fit in.”

Council has allocated a total of $50,000 to the grant program. It is expected a number of applications will be received.

If you are a Peace River business owner and are interested in the program, please visit the Town website at peaceriver.ca for more information.