Progress being made to improve fire service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is making progress to make its fire services more efficient and cost effective.

At its regular meeting Jan. 26, the new council learned about the report of the review of Big Lakes County Fire Services that was presented to the former council last April 28.

During the recent meeting, council was updated about the progress by lead evaluator Jamie Coutts of Sea Hawk Service.

“I’m proud of the council before you and I’m excited you will carry it on,” Coutts says.

Operations and efficiencies have improved since the first evaluation showed an overall score of 60 per cent.

“Since the report was released, I believe the score has increased to 75 per cent,” Coutts says.

One key change has been that Big Lakes has reduced the number of its fire trucks, he says.

“You did a good job,” Coutts says.

“When I evaluate in other municipalities, I point to Big Lakes County as a success story as a municipality that takes its report seriously.”

As fire departments reduce their fleet, he urges municipalities to buy trucks that are versatile and multi-use.

Council learned about the operations and standards of a fire service and the report that he says focuses on finding efficiencies.

“Do we have enough fire halls, are they placed right?” Coutts asks.

“Those are difficult questions.”

He notes one recommendation.

In the report, Coutts suggests the County review the role and purpose of the Enilda fire hall.

“With a small population and limited industry and retail, this hall should be considered for closure,” Coutts writes in the report.

“With a fast response from mutual-aid partners in High Prairie and a short travel distance, this area can be serviced well without a fire hall.”

The report also suggests Big Lakes close the fire hall in Kinuso.

“We recommend the closure of the Kinuso fire hall,” the report states.

A full transition to becoming part of the larger regional fire system never happened here, although the community was connected to Big Lakes County many years ago.

Kinuso dissolved as a village in 2009 and became a hamlet.

Council has not discussed any recommendations in the report since it was presented.

Coutts also urges council to find ways to attract and retain firefighters.

“Recruiting is hard, retaining is harder,” Coutts says.

“It’s been difficult with COVID-19 restrictions.”

He adds the fire service needs to be more than just responding to calls.

“Firefighting needs to be fun,” Coutts says.

“We need to get the fun back.”

When the report was released, then-reeve Ken Matthews says it would take about two to three years to act on the recommendations.

Fire chief Jason Cottingham he would present recommendations as needed.