Project nears end

Construction and upgrades on 52 Ave. in High Prairie between 49 St. and 50 St. were nearly completed on Oct. 21. Crews paved the block of 52 Ave. on a chilly windy day – except for a short strip on the north side at the intersection at 49 St. The next morning, Oct. 22, the first snowfall of the season was recorded. However, work to pave 52 Ave. between 50 St. and 51 St. was delayed. Crews plan to pave that block of street in the week Oct. 30, to Nov. 3, weather permitting, says Town of High Prairie CAO Bill McKennan. Incidentally, it was five years ago – in 2018 – in October that work was completed on upgrades on 52 Ave on the block farther east between 48 St. and 49 St. Paving was completed on Oct, 31, 2018, just two days before the first snowfall of the season.

Construction crews pave 52 Ave. in High Prairie between 49 St. and 50 St. on Oct. 21.

The sun was setting as crews were in the late stages of paving 52 Ave. in High Prairie between 49 St. and 50 St. on Oct. 21 around 6 p.m.