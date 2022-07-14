Project progressing

A worker puts on siding in the northeast corner on the upper floor of the expansion project at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Construction to add 20 seniors’ suites at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie is into the final two months.

“The project is about 70 per cent complete,” Heart River Housing CAO Lindsay Pratt says.

“We are hoping to complete the project by mid-September.”

Project contractor Stuart Olson Construction has made “good progress” in the past few months, he notes.

Flooring was scheduled to start July 11, interior painting is nearly finished and more than 25 per cent of the siding is complete.

Interior doors and trim is expected to be complete by the end of July before the cabinets are scheduled to arrive by mid-August.

While 34 applications have been received by June 30, Pratt says 18 of the suites have been allocated.

Many of them gave the units top remarks after tours in the past weeks, he says.

“I love it and can’t wait to move in,” Pratt says about the comments.

The two storey addition will add 10 one-bedroom and 10 two-bedroom units to the lodge that currently has 53 bachelor suites on one level in a building that originally opened in 1960.

Fundraising to enhance the yard and site has received more than $65,000 for the project estimated at $95,000.

“The project is on hold until a road on the north side has been built,” Pratt says.

Heart River Housing plans to build a new greenhouse, a pavilion with a barbecue, extend walking paths, add benches and pergolas and plant trees.

Lumber used for project will be reclaimed wood from a tree planted in 1960.

Rest areas will also include historical plaques to celebrate and honour the past of Pleasantview Lodge.

Citizens, businesses and organizations are invited to donate in various ways.

For more information, phone the HRH office in High Prairie at (780 523-5282 or email Pratt at [email protected]