Projects for landowners to protect watershed

A portable solar water system is a great solution for summer when you may be switching pastures often. Photo courtesy of Meghan Payne, executive director, Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

Kate Lovsin,

Watershed Coordinator,

Lesser Slave Watershed Council.

As we slowly shift to spring outdoors, you may notice some changes to the landscape. Overland flooding, stagnant water in and around private property and increased sedimentation in waterbodies are just a few examples of the impacts spring melt can have on the land.



The LSWC is a non-profit, non-government organization, here to help inform decision making, share information and resources, promote watershed stewardship and support landowners in projects that will help improve our watershed!



If you are a landowner, you should be asking yourself the following questions:

Do you notice that parts of your land experience high volumes of flowing water during the spring?

Does a dugout, wetland or waterbody on your property experience high sedimentation from spring melt and run-off?

Do you have livestock accessing a body of water directly?

Are there small streams or low lying areas that could be improved with a culvert to prevent sediment transport and erosion?

Is your land in need of restoration from flooding, damage or degradation from previous years?

Does your land lose water quickly, remaining dry or drought like?

Do you have a grazing lease or know of an issue like this on Crown land that deserves attention?

The LSWC has project funding and support available for projects that improve watershed resiliency. Improvements can include things like:

Fencing to protect waterways, riparian areas, and wetlands;

Livestock watering systems that provide a reliable source of water and keep livestock out of streams;

Riparian planting and or enhancement to reduce bare ground cover and improve bank stability, to reduce erosion potential on streams or on lakeshores;

Other activities that will improve watershed resiliency.

Projects are driven by the landowners to help solve current issues or prevent future management issues. We work one-on-one with landowners to discuss management challenges and create a project plan that will help address them.



LSWC staff are trained Environmental Farm Plan Technicians. Completing your environmental farm plan not only gives you a great handle on the environmental risks on your land, but also makes you eligible to apply for project funding under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership [CAP]. Our staff can help with grant applications and administration, too.



The LSWC has Watershed Resiliency Program funding to cost-share with landowners on projects, making it more affordable to increase sustainability!



Our goal is to assist residents of the watershed in implementing projects that will improve their operations and land values, while at the same time, improving the health and resiliency of the Lesser Slave Watershed.



If you are interested in learning more or discussing ideas you may have, please get in touch with the LSWC: by phone at [780] 523-9800, via email at or stop in [with a mask] at our office in High Prairie at 4833 52 Ave. in High Prairie.