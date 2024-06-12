Promotion invites people to explore Peace River’s parks

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Town of Peace River is introducing an initiative that will help to showcase its 12 spectacular playgrounds.

Mark Your Park is a new summer program that challenges residents to get outside this summer to explore the parks and playgrounds. The program’s mission is to ensure community members are using and enjoying all the outside space the town boasts.

“The incentive of this program is to visit, interact, and play on the playgrounds,” says recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“All 12 of the parks on the Scavenger Hunt Sheet are owned by the Town of Peace River. Our hunt doesn’t include school parks.”

Bak says the initiative helps to promote the green space and hidden gems in the community.

“There are numerous parks hidden in neighbourhoods, downtown Peace River, and in the green spaces,” she says.

“Each park is unique so that there is something for every child to enjoy. Our goal is for residents to find at least one park that they didn’t know was in our community,” she adds.

The program has been designed so the entire family can be a part of the fun. Prizes are intended to provide some summer fun for the entire family.

“Residents should participate in the Mark Your Park challenge to discover the hidden gems of Peace River’s parks while engaging in healthy outdoor activity,” says Bak.

“It’s a fun and family-friendly way to explore Peace River, encouraging both physical exercise and quality time spent together outdoors. By joining the challenge, residents can unlock the excitement of uncovering hidden QR codes, earning points, and potentially winning prizes, all while fostering a deeper appreciation for their local parks and natural surroundings.”

It’s a very simple to start the Mark Your Park challenge. Visit the front desk at Baytex Energy Centre and you will be given a tracking sheet, along with rules and an explanation sheet. Once you’ve visited the centre and received your items, you’ll be ready to start your adventure.

“At each park, there will be a hidden QR code, which, once scanned, will reveal several points ranging from one to five given to that specific park,” explains Bak.

“On your tracking sheet, you write down the park name, the number of points you earned, and the date and time you scanned the QR code, so make sure you don’t lose your sheet. Each player can visit as many parks as they’d like to accumulate points, but remember, the more parks you visit, the higher your total points will be. Once you have visited all the parks or as many as you like, bring your completed tracking sheet to Baytex, and your prize will be waiting for you.”

The Mark Your Park challenge was created to increase community awareness and appreciation of Peace River’s parks. Bak says by motivating participants to visit all 12 parks, the challenge will encourage the exploration of areas in the town that residents may not have visited before.

“Each park offers unique features and attractions, which participants will discover as they complete the challenge, broadening their knowledge and appreciation of the town’s natural and recreational resources,” says Bak.

“Additionally, the interactive aspect of scanning QR codes adds an engaging element to the experience and creates the sense of a scavenger hunt game style. As participants track their progress and record their points, we hope they become more familiar with each park and its offerings.”

The challenge began on June 1 and will run until Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. Bak says she hopes families and individuals will participate, not only to collect prizes at the end but to develop a greater understanding of their communities and to find time to spend with one another.

“We also want to emphasize that the challenge is not just about exploring; it’s about creating fun and healthy memories with your loved ones,” promotes Bak.

“Through exploration, interactive engagement, and promotion of outdoor activities, we hope this challenge helps showcase the immense value and breathtaking beauty of the town’s parks, instilling a sense of pride and appreciation among community members for their local environment right here in the Peace Region,” she adds.

The initiative is being fully funded by the Town of Peace River.