Proposed animal fee fails

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A proposal to charge Big Lakes County residents a licensing fee for their cats and dogs has ended quicker than a dog can bark at the moon or a cat can catch a mouse!

Council decided at its Sept. 13 meeting to shun the idea after hearing several concerns and after several months of debate.

Debate began when Reeve Robert Nygaard made a bold suggestion.

“Can we make it mandatory we spay or neuter them?” he asked, referring to animals picked up and adopted.

Currently, such procedures are not mandatory.

Councillor Ann Stewart disagreed saying it was “trampling” on the animal owner’s right.

Council did hear, however, that the County has an agreement with the vet in Valleyview if a family wishes to adopt a pet. Costs were not asked for.

Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk opposed the idea.

“The problem if we do that is it will cost $400 or $500 and no one will adopt them,” he said, adding he also opposed the proposed $5 fee for working dogs.

Stewart agreed.

“There is a big difference between a house cat and a working dog,” she said.

“It (licensing fee) should be zero!”

Sled dogs and kennels are covered under existing bylaws and fee schedules.

“Working dogs don’t run on the street,” said Stewart.

“Can you put that in writing?” asked Nygaard.

Zabolotniuk agreed saying many rural dogs chase away bears and coyotes, not mentioning deer in gardens.

After passing second reading, debate continued.

“Has anyone done an analysis of what the bylaw will cost us?” asked Councillor Jeff Chalifoux.

“That is one thing I said all along,” added Stewart.

“This will cost up a crapload of money.”

Stewart said the one person on staff could not enforce the bylaw alone and that more people would likely need to be hired to implement it effectively.

Council then defeated third reading.

Council gave first reading to the proposed bylaw at its July 26 meeting. Administration first proposed an annual licensing fee of $25 per dog and $10 per cat starting in January 2024. Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, told council the fees were “near average” of other municipalities in the area.

At the meeting, Nygaard said he hoped licensing and fees would curb concerns for dangerous cats and dogs for more than one year.

“We have to control these animals,” he said.

Stewart, who opposed the fees since the start, has working dogs on her farm.

“My dogs are on my property – I’m not going to get a licence,” Stewart said.