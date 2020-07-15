Proposed family campground denied

An aerial photo provided by Big Lakes County show the site of the property in question in Faust. The subject property is the area where the word Faust is located.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Faust residents have spoken.



Letters from more than 30 residents opposed to a proposed private 10-unit family campground in a residential area of Faust helped Big Lakes County council put an end to the plan.



At its regular meeting July 8, council defeated a recommendation 9-0 to give first reading to a bylaw to amend the Faust area structure plan.



The bylaw proposed to redistrict a 22.845-acre property owned by Dwayne Gaboury on 4A Street West to allow 10 sites for RVS to host his family.



To allow it, he applied to redistrict the property at NW 9-73-11-W5 to communal recreation from hamlet residential.



“The message has been received loud and clear from what we heard,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



“I think this should be defeated.”



Council defeated the recommendation from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development, who says the county received 36 letters and e-mails from residents opposed to the plan.



“We have to listen to the people,” says Reeve Richard Simard, who arrived on October 2017.



“Since I’ve been on council, this is the most comments and e-mails I’ve received on one issue.”



Another council member echoes those words.



“We have to listen to the majority of what people in Faust want,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart says.



Three residents spoke to council during the public forum time.



Melissa Gray opposed the plan for several reasons.



She says the proposal does not support the area structure plan, it does not conform to the surrounding residential area, and it doesn’t bring in revenue to the community.



“Currently, recreational lots are in a separate area from the residential properties,” Gray says.



“If this parcel of land were to be subdivided into more residential lots and developed, the tax base increases.”



She also says the applicants are not permanent residents and are ineligible to vote in elections in Big Lakes County.



Gray says the family is from the Fairview area as stated on the Faust News Facebook page by Becca Moodie, who is a daughter of Gaboury.



Shelly Gladue also spoke against the proposal that she stated as a campsite, rather than a campground.



“A campsite is a campsite is a campsite,” Gladue says.



“No matter how attractive you make it seem or what way you spin it, commercial or personal, it’s a campsite and has no place in a residential area.”



She also suggests that the Gaboury family patronize one of the many local campgrounds when they get visitors who want to stay overnight for any length of time.



“If we want more family and friends to join us, we support our local campsites and camp out,” Gladue says.



She says she was “shocked and disappointed” by a statement by Moodie at the June 24 meeting as reported in the South Peace News print issue of July 1.



“Ms. Moodie advised council that she talked to those who were opposed, explained what she was trying to do, and now have their support,” Gladue says.



“I couldn’t believe her word was taken at face value with no proof or written letters of support, especially after council received six written letters of opposition.



“I wasn’t approached by Ms. Moodie and I wrote one of those letters of opposition.”



Ken McNeil also addressed council.



“Rezoning would be unfair to the neighbouring residential lot owners,” says McNeil.



The wishes and desires of the applicant should not supersede the research-based reasons behind a zoning designation of residential, he says.



“This designation was provided to the community of Faust in order to protect it from the whims of individuals who do not understand the well-thought-out reasons for maintaining a residential designation,” McNeil says.



“To allow rezoning based on a whim would set a precedence that would make a sham of the zoning process and allow anyone to rezone on a whim.”



During the application process, the county received letters from residents concerned about noise, increased traffic, safety issues and that the development would disrupt their quality of life in the hamlet.