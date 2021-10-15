Proposed raises denied

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A pay raise proposed for Big Lakes County council has been turned down just five days before municipal elections Oct. 18.

At the final council meeting of the four-year term, Oct. 13, council denied a recommendation by CAO Jordan Panasiuk to raise the pay after a new council is elected.

Instead, all council members passed a motion to freeze the current rates.

“I don’t think there should be a raise,” says South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart.

“We should leave the rates as they are.”

The debate lasted abour five minutes.

Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx and Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell expressed their opposition to a raise.

“I don’t think there should be a raise,” Marx says. “The current rates are fair.”

He also suggested that council bring back half-day rates.

Many meetings that council members attend take less than two hours of councillors’ time, with many on Zoom online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grouard Councillor Fern Welch opposed the idea and the issue was not discussed further.

Panasiuk says the time to review pay is done at the end of a council term.

“It’s policy that the outgoing council sets remuneration for the incoming council,” says Panasiuk.

“That’s the fairest way.”

He notes it’s difficult for newly-elected council members to make an informed decision on the matter when some may not fully know the time that the council role involves.

“It’s always controversial to discuss council pay raises at any time,” Panasiuk says.

Panasiuk recommended an eight per cent increase across the board. It included an 8.33 per cent increase for a monthly honourarium for the reeve to $1,675 from $1,500. He also recommended the deputy reeve receive an eight per cent increase to $1,350 from $1,250 and for councillors to get an increase of 7.8 per cent to $1,240 from $1,150.

For honourariums for meetings, Panasiuk proposed a 10 per cent increase per meeting day to $275 from $250.