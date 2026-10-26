Proposed training delayed

A proposal for members of High Prairie town council to take Indigenous training and awareness will have to wait until the next meeting Oct. 27.

Council tabled the matter at its Oct. 13 meeting due to the absence of Councillor Carol Hanlon, who asked the matter be considered at council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting Sept 15. Council agreed it was best for Hanlon to be present during debate.

Hanlon brought forth the idea after recent concerns were brought forward regarding racism, demonstrating the need for greater awareness, understanding and education.

“The historical perception is still there, and we need to address these concerns constructively so that we can ensure the perception does not continue,” wrote Hanlon.

The matter arose after council received criticism after a decision at its Sept. 8 meeting to deny the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre funding for operations. Hanlon said she received many phone calls and test messages regarding the matter.

“I would like to suggest that council incorporate some ongoing Indigenous cultural learning and relationship building opportunities. There are a number of opportunities available that are free, low cost or already accessible locally. These could include a Kairos blanket exercise through the High Prairie Aboriginal Interagency Committee, encouraging council members to complete the University of Alberta Indigenous Canada online course, using free land acknowledgement resources, having council members take turns reading the land acknowledgement, and periodically including a short two to three-minute learning component about Treaty 8, our Indigenous communities, and the meaning behind the acknowledgement.”

Hanlon also encouraged council to attend local powwows, round dances, national Indigenous People’s Day activities, Indigenous Veteran’s Day activities on Nov. 8, and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News