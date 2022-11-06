Prospectors a contender

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors are off to the playoffs in the Peace Country Bantam Football League!

The Prospectors defeated the visiting Sexsmith Shamrocks 32-28 on Oct. 22 to finish second in the league with a record of 5-1.

Peace River and Sexsmith were scheduled to meet in the league playoff semifinal Oct. 31 in Grande Prairie with the winner moving on to play for the Horner Cup league championship Nov. 5.

Prospector coaches are optimistic as the Prospectors won four straight games heading into the playoffs.

“We played a lot of great teams this year with 28-35 players on the roster,” says Josh Scott, co-head coach with Dean Tubbs.

“Most of them pushed us right to the end of the game and we survived time and time again.

“That really shows the perseverance our players have in never giving up or slowing down.”

In their final game of the regular season, the Prospectors and Shamrocks battled from start to the final minute.

After the Shamrocks opened the scoring, the Prospectors led 24-20 at halftime after Kylan Rebalkin, Alex Kennedy and Kolby Davis scored touchdowns in the second quarter.

“The second half proved to be more of a defensive battle as both teams went scoreless until the Shamrocks snuck in a touchdown to take the lead with 3:34 left on the clock,” Scott says.

An interception by the Prospectors with two minutes remaining set the stage for the dramatic Peace River victory.

Driving the ball to the two-yard line on third down, quarterback Noah Reuther threw a touchdown pass to Koda Owens in end zone.