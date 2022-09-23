Prospectors blank Outlaws

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Outlaws were no match for the Peace River Prospectors in the Peace Country Bantam Football League opener for both clubs.

On home turf, the Prospectors blanked the Outlaws 55-0 on Sept. 10.

“I’m happy for our team on the win and the effort put in with minimal players,” co-head coach Josh Scott says.

After a successful first defensive stand to start the game, the Prospectors scored on their first drive as Koda Owens ran for a touchdown.

Kolby Davis, James Croker, Tate Cousins, Austin Toner and Jakob Nousek also scored touchdowns in the first two quarters for the Prospectors, who led 41-0 after the first half.

“The second half proved to be a harder test for us as the Outlaws were able to march the ball into Prospector territory multiple times before punting and holding us to only two scores,” Scott says.

Kylan Rebalkin and Nousek added majors for the Prospectors in the second half.

Despite the lopsided score, Scott credited the Outlaws for not giving up.

“Playing against a team like High Prairie is always a great time,” Scott says.

“They are always year-to-year and a hard-nosed team that never quits.”

High Prairie head coach Cody Herr did not submit comments on the game.

After visiting the Grande Prairie Broncos on Sept. 17, the Prospectors are back on the road when they play the Wembley Bulldogs on Sept. 24.

The Outlaws were scheduled to host Wembley on Sept. 17. The Outlaws host a second straight game Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. against the Grande Prairie Raiders.