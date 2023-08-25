Prospectors break camp

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors are gearing up for the 2023 season in the Peace Country Bantam Football League.

Finishing second in the regular season last year with a record of 4-1, the Prospectors are gunning to improve on last year’s playoff journey when they lost in the Horner Cup semifinal.

“One of our main goals for 2023 is to continue to build our team’s philosophy and to make it back to the playoffs,” says Josh Scott, co-head coach of the team with Dean Tubbs.

“We have a fantastic set of peewee players moving up into our program that are going to be matched with our returning players who had a successful previous season that will help push them to be competitors.”

Players and coaches hit training camp Aug. 21 as the Prospectors prepare for their season opener Sept. 9 in High Prairie against the Outlaws.

The team had 29 players registered Aug. 17.

“We have nine returning players and 15 new players, which include eight moving up from peewee,” Scott says.

“We are always looking for new players.”

He says the team will build from experience.

“Our biggest strength every season is our returning players and the knowledge they bring to the team,” Scott says.

“They are able to help guide the new players with how our game works and them to feel more comfortable with the new level of play.”

The Prospectors have a coaching staff of seven. Scott is the offensive co-ordinator and Tubbs serves as defensive co-ordinator. Others include running backs and linebackers coach Larry Elder, lineman coach Kenton Atwood, receivers and defensive backs coach Coltin Spracklin, running backs and linebackers coach Geordan Still and receivers and defensive backs coach Brandon Paul.