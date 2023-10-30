Prospectors fall to Raiders

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Prospectors lost 40-14 to the Grande Prairie Raiders at home Oct. 14 in Peace Country Bantam Football League action.

Both touchdowns were scored by Alexander Kenny.

Prospectors’ co-head coach Josh Scott says both teams battled on the field.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Scott says,

“We lost a few starters right off the bat and played in a hole before we were able to get them back on the field.”

The Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the first quarter.

“We were able to come back and score before halftime and trailed 26-14,” Scott says.

“The Prospectors were able to gain yardage on the ground but failed to capitalize on any scoring chances in the red zone and the Raiders seized the opportunity.”

He says the Prospectors persevered.

“Although the score didn’t go our way, our players fought throughout the whole game and left it all on the field,” Scott says.

“The effort our players give every week is something they should be proud of.

“I’m proud of everyone.”

He gave special mention to three players for their efforts.

“We ran the ball a lot this game and our quarterback Noah Reuther and running backs Alexander Kenny and Nevin Bettenson never complained and kept charging forward grinding out every yard,” Scott says.

The Prospectors were scheduled to host the Wembley Bulldogs on Oct. 21 to end the regular season.