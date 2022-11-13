Prospectors spooked in Halloween semifinal

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Hopes of the Peace River Prospectors playing for a bantam football league championship have fallen short.

The Prospectors lost 38-12 to the Sexsmith Shamrocks on Oct. 31 in the semifinal of the Peace Country Bantam Football League and are now out of contention for the Horner Cup final.

“This game didn’t go as planned,” says Josh Scott, co-head coach.

“The Shamrocks came out with a strong passing game and found holes in our defence.”

Alexander Kenny scored on a kick return in the second quarter for the Prospectors, who trailed 18-6 at halftime.

Devontae Williams added another touchdown for the Prospectors in the fourth quarter on what Scott called a jet sweep.

“Not everything goes and planned and the game got away on us,” Scott says.

“Thye were a tough team and they came out fighting to win.”

With a record of 5-1 in the regular season, the Prospectors had a positive season, despite the playoff loss, he says.

“I think this year was an unforgettable experience,” Scott says.

“Something like this doesn’t always happen every year.”

In some games, the Prospectors faced teams with larger rosters with 28-35 players, he notes.

“It shows the perseverance players can have when they put their mind on task,” Scott says.

That’s what the Prospectors had, he notes.

“They never stopped fighting for the win,” Scott says.

He commends captains Kolby Davis, Koda Owens and Tate Cousins.

“They were forces on the field, and they barely came off and made play after play,” Scott says.

“I’m excited to see them move up to the (high school) Pioneers next season, as well as the rest of the Prospectors who move up.”

He is confident about the growth of local football.

“I think the future is bright for football in Peace River,” Scott says.

“I can’t wait to cheer them on.”

The Prospectors have potential again in 2023, he predicts.

“Next season, we have about eight players returning,” Scott says.

“But with peewee players moving up to bantam, the expectation is to have a larger roster next season before the first game.

“Our returning players are very talented and with another year of growth and a season under their belts, they will be the new force to push the Prospectors to the next level.”

The Prospectors plan a banquet Dec. 3 when they will present individual awards and celebrate the season.

Co-head coach Tubbs thanks coaches, players, parents, the board and sponsors for their support throughout the season.

“You helped us to keep kids in the game and create this magical season,” Tubbs says.